Wisconsin GOP chair named in Georgia Trump Indictment

Two Wisconsinites including Brian Schimming, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, have been called out for their alleged role in organizing fraudulent electors in Wisconsin during the 2020 Presidential Election.

As Wisconsin has once again been thrust into the national spotlight, Wisconsin-native and one of Trump’s attorney, Kenneth Chesebro, was one of five Trump lawyers and aides who received a criminal referral last December, following its 18-month investigation, and was also named in the recent Georgia case.

The latest grand jury indictment out of Fulton County, Georgia, obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal says Trump was one of 19 others who participated in a “criminal enterprise.” The 19 individuals are now formally accused of unlawfully changing the outcome of the 2020 election.

One of the charges the former president is facing reads right out of a movie script for the Dixie Mafia.

Trump faces one count of violating the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery.

Several of these charges are directly related to the alleged fake elector scheme carried out by the Trump campaign, where alternate electors in Georgia casted electoral votes for Trump instead of Joe Biden.

The indictment accuses the former president and others of influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit election fraud, false statements and writings, imprisoning a public officer, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, and several other offenses.

“The president of the most powerful democracy in the world allegedly tried to steal an election,” The Maimi Hearld wrote Wednesday in an opinion piece.

“4 indictments, 91 charges, 2 impeachments, 1 act of sedition, and threatening civil war. 26 women alleging sexual assault. 1.13 million Americans dead from Covid. And (Donald Trump) is the front runner of the Republican Party. This is why I call it a collective psychosis,” tweeted Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee on Tuesday.

Back in Wisconsin, Chesebro had previously been a Democrat and had a diverse legal career, as first reported by Urban Milwaukee.

Act 50 of the indictment states that “on or about the 10th day of December 2020, KENNETH JOHN CHESEBRO sent an e-mail to Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming with proposed language for documents to be used by Trump presidential elector nominees in Wisconsin for the purpose of casting electoral votes for DONALD JOHN TRUMP on December 14, 2020, despite the fact that DONALD JOHN TRUMP lost the November 3 , 2020, presidential election in Wisconsin. This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”



Act 64 of the indictment further states that “On or about the 12th day of December 2020, KENNETH JOHN CHESEBRO met with Brian Schimming and discussed the December 14, 2020 , meeting of Trump presidential elector nominees in Wisconsin . RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI joined the meeting by telephone and stated that the media should not be notified of the December 14, 2020 , meeting of Trump presidential elector nominees in Wisconsin. These were overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

In April, the Wisconsin Law Journal reported that at Schimming was in attendance at a Dan Kelly campaign event in Racine County. While Schimming was speaking and as Kelly took the stage discussing how his opponent would take away liberties, at the same time Wisconsin Republicans began to censor the press. Andrew Docksey, a Racine Republican Party executive board member told the Wisconsin Law Journal that photography and videography were no longer allowed, despite several others in the room taking pictures and recording video.