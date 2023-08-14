Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Underinsured Motorist (UIM) Coverage

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 14, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Underinsured Motorist (UIM) Coverage

Underinsured Motorist (UIM) Coverage

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 14, 2023

WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Mark F. Meisner v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Case No.: 2022AP001463

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Underinsured Motorist (UIM) Coverage

Meisner was seriously injured in an automobile accident. He eventually filed suit against the driver of another vehicle involved in the accident, Jon Mineau, and Mineau’s automobile insurer, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. Meisner also named his own automobile insurer, Trumbull, as a defendant, seeking to recover under the UIM provisions of his policy. Meisner alleged that Mineau had caused the accident and was underinsured relative to Meisner’s extensive injuries. Meisner appeals from an order, entered following a remand from this court, that reduced the amount of available underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage from his automobile insurance carrier, Trumbull Insurance Company, by the amount Meisner had been paid by another insurer. Specifically, Meisner challenges the circuit court’s determination that a stipulation entered into by the parties during litigation incorporated a UIM reducing clause from Meisner’s policy with Trumbull. The appeals court concludes that the circuit court’s factual finding that the parties intended their stipulation to incorporate the reducing clause is not clearly erroneous, and rejects Meisner’s additional arguments that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion.

Affirmed.

Decided 08/08/23

Full Text

t

Related Content

Wrongful Death-Motor Vehicle

Kevin Wiemer died after falling into a gravity-operated hopper trailer that was attached to a semi-tractor and[...]

August 14, 2023

Breach of Trust Claim

Joseph L. Simek died in February 2013, leaving a will that bequeathed all of his remaining property to a trust[...]

August 14, 2023

Miranda Waiver

Seehaver was charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, as an act of domesti[...]

August 14, 2023

Summary Judgment

Gary Cembrowski appeals an order of the circuit court granting summary judgment in favor of his sister, Susan [...]

August 14, 2023

Sentencing Guidelines-Armed Career Criminal Act

Erlinger entered a guilty plea for the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm under 18 U.S.C. 922([...]

August 14, 2023

Discretionary Conditions of Supervised Release- Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act

Maranto pled guilty to distributing child pornography.

August 14, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests