Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sovereign Immunity-Young Doctrine Exception

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 14, 2023

Home>Case Digests>

Sovereign Immunity-Young Doctrine Exception

Sovereign Immunity-Young Doctrine Exception

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 14, 2023

7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: Jeremiah C. Sherwood v. Raymond P. Marchiori

Case No.: 22-2859

Officials: Flaum, Brennan, and St. Eve, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Sovereign Immunity-Young Doctrine Exception

In March of 2020, Sherwood and Doyle found themselves unemployed due to the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, they submitted applications for unemployment benefits. Despite their efforts, they never received the expected benefits, and up until the present time, they have not been officially informed of the denial of their claims or been given the opportunity for a formal hearing. In response, Sherwood and Doyle initiated a class action lawsuit against the Director of the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), asserting claims related to equal protection and procedural due process violations.

The Seventh Circuit upholds dismissal. Operating within the “Young doctrine,” which presents an exception to Eleventh Amendment immunity, private parties retain the ability to sue individual state officials for potential remedies intended to prevent ongoing violations of federal law. Even if the plaintiffs demonstrated standing to present their equal protection claims, sovereign immunity acts as a barrier. The Young exception doesn’t apply in cases where federal law violations have occurred only at a single point in time or within a past timeframe. While the plaintiffs have raised a valid injury to pursue their procedural due process claims and have the option to invoke the Young exception against sovereign immunity, the availability of mandamus provides a sufficient remedy under state law in this particular instance.

Affirmed

Decided 08/07/23

Full Text

-

Related Content

Sentencing

Freyermuth and five co-defendants faced indictment for their participation in a conspiracy aimed at distributi[...]

August 14, 2023

Americans with Disabilities Act-COVID Absence

Plaintiff Kinney held the role of director of imaging services at a hospital.

August 14, 2023

Trade Secrets

Defendant Menasha Packaging obtained a license for Nulogy's software, referred to as Nulogy Solution.

August 14, 2023

Bank Fraud

Simmons utilized someone else's Social Security number and fabricated employment details to initiate a savings[...]

August 14, 2023

Contracts

In 2010, defendant Service by Air (Service) engaged plaintiff Beach Forwarders (Forwarders) as its representat[...]

August 14, 2023

Wire Fraud-SBA Loan

In cases where a borrower fails to meet their obligations on a loan backed by the Small Business Administratio[...]

August 14, 2023

Polls

Should the Wisconsin Court of Appeals allow Kohler to proceed with golf course development?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Legal News

See All Legal News

Case Digests

WLJ People

Sea all WLJ People
MORE CASES...

Opinion Digests