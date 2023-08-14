Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sentencing

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF//August 14, 2023

7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: United States of America v. Cory Freyermuth

Case No.: 22-2814

Officials: Sykes, Chief Judge, and Rovner, and Wood, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Sentencing

Freyermuth and five co-defendants faced indictment for their participation in a conspiracy aimed at distributing substantial quantities of methamphetamine. In this context, Freyermuth entered a guilty plea for the charges of conspiring to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and engaging in money laundering. The Pre-Sentence Report (PSR) detailed that Freyermuth, acting under his brother’s instructions, undertook various tasks within the conspiracy. These included receiving drug shipments, securing a storage unit for drug storage, delivering drugs to regional dealers, handling collections from these dealers, and subsequently forwarding these funds to his brother. The PSR’s assessment deemed Freyermuth as an “integral” part of the conspiracy, negating the possibility of a minor-role reduction. Freyermuth countered, claiming he functioned primarily as a “drug mule” for his brother, with minimal decision-making power and inadequate compensation. Without the reduction, his potential sentence range was projected to be 262-327 months. With the reduction, the range would have decreased to 135-168 months.

In the sentencing phase, the district judge analyzed Freyermuth’s involvement as multifaceted. He noted Freyermuth’s independent storage of drugs, overseeing inventory, personally delivering substances to dealers, and handling the laundering of the conspiracy’s proceeds. This range of responsibilities provided Freyermuth with a heightened understanding of the conspiracy’s scope. While acknowledging that Freyermuth’s actions were constrained by his brother’s directives, the judge deemed this insufficient to warrant a reduction. Ultimately, Freyermuth was sentenced to 102 months. The Seventh Circuit upholds this decision, determining that the judge had effectively compared Freyermuth’s role to that of an average conspiracy member and had properly applied pertinent guideline factors.

Affirmed

Decided 08/07/23

Full Text

