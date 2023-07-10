WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Richard Bloss v. St. Luke’s Hospital of Duluth

Case No.: 2021AP000352

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Class Action- “Health Care Provider”

Bloss appeals a circuit court order dismissing his class action complaint against St. Luke’s Hospital of Duluth (SLHD) for failure to state an actionable claim. The court concluded that Bloss’s complaint failed to sufficiently plead facts that, if true, would entitle him to relief under WIS. STAT. § 146.84(1) (2021-22). Specifically, the court concluded that Bloss failed to sufficiently state facts to allege that SLHD is a “health care provider” subject to that statute.

On appeal, Bloss contends that his complaint contained sufficient facts to allege that SLHD is a “rural medical center” and therefore a “health care provider.” Alternatively, he argues that the circuit court should have granted him leave to amend his complaint. The appeals court concludes that Bloss failed to state sufficient facts to overcome SLHD’s motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim upon which relief could be granted. If the court erroneously exercised its discretion by failing to grant Bloss leave to file an amended complaint, such error was harmless, the appeals court ruled.

Affirmed.

Decided 07/06/23

