Gov. Evers Extends Application Deadline for Dane County Circuit Court

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Gov. Tony Evers announced June 9, 2023 that he is extending the application deadline for Dane County Circuit Court.

Back on April 18, 2023, Evers announced he is seeking applicants for the Dane County Circuit Court – Branch 12. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Chris Taylor’s resignation following her election to the Court of Appeals – District IV. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to [email protected]. Application materials must now be received no later than 5 p.m. on Mon., June 26, 2023.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.