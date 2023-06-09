Trump indictment unsealed by Federal prosecutors

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Federal prosecutors unsealed the government’s case against former President Donald J. Trump Friday providing evidence of how the former President allegedly mishandled classified documents after leaving office and obstructed government attempt’s to reclaim said documents.

The indictment includes 38 counts of crimes and 31 separate counts of willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act, according to the 49-page indictment obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

According to the indictment, Trump failed to inform the Secret Service that he was storing boxes containing class classified documents at The Mar a-Lago Club. In May 2021, Trump directed that a storage room on the ground floor of The Mar-a-Lago Club (the Storage Room”) be cleaned out so that it could be used to store his boxes of classified materials, the indictment states.

The indictment also listed the various non-classified U.S. intelligence agencies and their respective roles in gathering information.

For example, while “The Central Intelligence Agency CIA was responsible for providing intelligence on foreign countries and global issues to the president and other policy makers to help them make national security decisions …. NSA The National Security Agency was a combats support agency within DoD and a member of the USIC responsible for foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity. This included collecting processing, and disseminating to United States policymakers and military leaders foreign intelligence derived from communications and information systems; protecting national security systems; and enabling computer network operations.”

Ironically, Trump, publicly made statements about how he would protect classified information from the above agencies.

As previously reported by The Wisconsin Law Journal, The Espionage Act has historically been employed most often by law-and-order conservatives. But the biggest uptick in its use occurred during the Obama administration, which used it as the hammer of choice for national security leakers and whistleblowers. Regardless of whom it is used to prosecute, it unfailingly prompts consternation and outrage. When you hear “espionage,” you may think spies and international intrigue. One portion of the act – 18 U.S.C. section 794 – does relate to spying for foreign governments, for which the maximum sentence is life imprisonment. That aspect of the law is best exemplified by the convictions of Jonathan Pollard in 1987, for spying for and providing top-secret classified information to Israel; former Central Intelligence Agency officer Aldrich Ames in 1994, for being a double agent for the Russian KGB; and, in 2002, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who was caught selling U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union and Russia over a span of more than 20 years. All three received life sentences.

However, spy cases are rare. More typically, as in the Trump investigation, the act applies to the unauthorized gathering, possessing or transmitting of certain sensitive government information, The Conversation reported.

The Conversation contributed to this report.

This story has been updated.