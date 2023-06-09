MPD adds an additional offense to online reporting system

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) added an additional offense to their online reporting system, officials said Friday.

MPD is now accepting Burglary (detached Garage Only) reports to the “Police to Citizen” (P2C) site. Residents will be able to submit these types of reports online in the event that there is little or no suspect description and no evidence left on scene, officials noted.

In October of 2022, the Milwaukee Police Department launched the “Police to Citizen” (P2C) site. This site allows the public to report certain types of offenses online without the need or assistance from a sworn or civilian member.

The following criteria is required to file a report online:

The incident must have occurred in the City of Milwaukee

The reporting person must be 18 years of age or older

A valid email address is required

The following types of reports will be accepted online:

Theft valued at less than $2,500

Vandalism / Damage to Property valued at less than $2,500

Lost Property

Burglary (Detached Garage Only)

The following types of reports will NOT be accepted online:

Violent crime or sex-related offenses

A crime with viable suspect information

Motor Vehicle Theft

Burglary

Identity Theft

Any offense involving a firearm (to include lost/stolen firearms)