Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer involved shooting in Ozaukee County

An Ozaukee County detective was injured yesterday and has been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting Fredonia, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, June 7, 2023, officials said in a written statement.

At approximately 7:25 a.m., Ozaukee County Sheriff’s deputies were executing a felony search warrant regarding “an internet crimes against children investigation” at a residence on the N6700 block of CTH E in the Town of Fredonia. During the attempted arrest, a struggle ensued, and the male subject armed himself with an edged weapon and was shot by a detective. The subject is in serious condition and was transported to a local hospital, officials said.

The deputy from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy, officials noted.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Mequon Police Department, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation, officials said.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Ozaukee County District Attorney when the investigation conclude, officials added.