WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Jerome Tillmon

Case No.: 2022AP000969-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J.

Focus: Suppression of Evidence

The State charged Tillmon with felony murder stemming from an armed robbery as a party to the crime. Tillmon appeals the judgment entered on his guilty plea to second-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. His sole claim on appeal is that the circuit court erred when it denied his suppression motion. There is nothing in the record to support involuntariness. See WIS. STAT. § 971.31(10) (2021-22).

Affirmed.

Decided 05/31/23

Full Text