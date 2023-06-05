7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: Angel Combs v. Kilolo Kijakazi

Case No.: 22-2381

Officials: Easterbrook, Ripple, and Wood, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Disability Benefits Claim

Combs suffers from several physical and mental impairments. An ALJ found that she suffers from lumbar spondylosis, asthma, migraines/headaches, chronic pain syndrome, diabetes with diabetic polyneuropathy, obesity, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type, posttraumatic stress disorder, social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and borderline personality disorder. Combs sought treatment for lower back pain in March 2018 at PPG, where she received various tests, treatments, and prescriptions through 2020.

Combs filed for disability benefits on August 2, 2019. An Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”) considered her claim and determined that Ms. Combs was not disabled at any time since the alleged onset of disability. On review, the district court concluded the ALJ’s determination was supported by substantial evidence.

On appeal, Ms. Combs maintains that the ALJ should have concluded that she suffered a closed period of disability from June 2019 to July 2020. Nevertheless, the record amply supports the ALJ’s conclusion that Ms. Combs was not disabled at any time, including during this period.

Affirmed.

Decided 05/30/23