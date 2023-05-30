WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Jeffrey Kyle Walker

Case No.: 2020AP002115-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Ineffective Assistance of Counsel- Postconviction Relief

Jeffrey Walker, pro se, appeals a judgment convicting him of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under thirteen years old, five counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, and one count of child enticement. He also appeals an order denying his motion for postconviction relief. Walker argues that he received constitutionally ineffective assistance of counsel, that the State engaged in prosecutorial misconduct, that the evidence was insufficient to support his child enticement conviction, that the jury engaged in misconduct by failing to weigh the evidence, and that the circuit court erroneously decided several issues related to other-acts evidence.

Affirmed.

Decided 05/23/23

