Police investigating bomb threat at Whole Foods in Evanston

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

On Monday just before the lunchtime rush, an employee of Whole Foods in Evanston, Ill called police after receiving a phone call stating a bomb had been placed inside the store, Evanston Police said in a written statement.

Police immediately responded to the Whole Foods and all patrons and employees were evacuated from the location, authorities said in a written statement.

Roads were closed restricting traffic flow into the area of the grocery store.

Police secured the immediate area around the store and asked for mutual aid from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad.

“A K-9 dog/handler team arrived and conducted a sweep of Whole Foods, ultimately rendering the location safe,” police said.

Just before 1:30 p.m. the scene was released and all traffic restrictions were lifted.

The Evanston Police Department continues the investigation. If you believe you have information about this investigation or the identity of the offender, please contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040, FBI Chicago at 312-421-6700, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.