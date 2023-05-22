WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Quartez D. Coleman

Case No.: 2021AP001982-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and Dugan, J.

Focus: Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

According to the criminal complaint, on August 1, 2018, police received information from a youth care worker at the Lad Lake Residential Campus that a resident of the facility, fifteen-year-old S.H., disclosed that she had been a victim of sex trafficking in Milwaukee days earlier. Coleman appeals from a judgment entered following a jury trial convicting him of one count of trafficking a child, and an order denying postconviction relief. On appeal, Coleman contends that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to object to the trafficking a child jury instruction and failing to request a unanimity instruction. Coleman also contends that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to sufficiently object to testimony that Coleman and the victim, S.H., had a sexual relationship, or in the alternative, that the trial court erred in admitting the evidence that Coleman had a sexual relationship with S.H.

Affirmed.

Decided 05/16/23

Full Text