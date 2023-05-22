DOJ investigating Racine Co traffic stop that turned into fatal shooting

A routine Racine County traffic stop Sunday night turned into a fatal-police shooting, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said they are investigating.

Mount Pleasant Police officers received a call for shots fired during the late evening hours on Sunday, May 21, Wisconsin DOJ officials said, noting that a couple of hours later, City of Racine Police officers initiated a traffic stop in the City of Racine, Wis.

Wisconsin DOJ says, the driver exited the vehicle, fled on foot and hid in some tall grass on the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue in Racine, Wis.

At approximately 12:29 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, officers gave commands for the subject to come out, but the subject refused to follow officer orders, Wisconsin DOJ said.

As officers approached the subject, the subject began firing towards officers who then exchanged gunfire and struck the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident, according to officials.

The involved officers from the Racine Police Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation, DOJ officials said.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute § 175.47, in the event of the death of an individual that results directly from an action or an omission of a law enforcement officer, the ensuing investigation must be conducted by an investigative team from an independent law enforcement agency.

Wisconsin DOJ officials previously told the Wisconsin Law Journal that often the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducts that investigation. However, it is not required that DCI conduct the investigation.