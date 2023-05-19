Native American history would be latest public schools requirement under Illinois bill

Public schools in Illinois may soon be required to teach students about Midwestern Native American history, pursuant to a new bill state legislators passed that is now heading to the governor’s office for signature, reports Chicago Tribune.

“The Native American history is in our DNA,” Democratic state Rep. Maurice West of Rockford, the bill’s sponsor, said in an interview with Chicago Tribune. “It’s our obligation to truly know our history as a state.”

If signed by the governor, all public school students enrolled in elementary and high school social studies courses that cover American history or government must include instruction on “events of the Native American experience and Native American history within the Midwest and this state.”

The Illinois House passed the bill Wednesday in an 81-31 vote after it was approved by the Senate, 44-8, according to Chicago Tribune.

The measure is the latest in a series of history requirements passed by the Illinois legislature. In 2021, Illinois lawmakers passed a bill requiring that Asian American history be taught, making Illinois the first state in the nation to do so. Before that, lawmakers passed requirements for teaching Black history, which followed laws requiring lessons about the contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, according to Chicago Tribune.

Wisconsin teachers have advocated to expand the Black History curriculum in the Badger State, WUWM reported, noting that to date, no mandate exists in Wisconsin to teach black history.