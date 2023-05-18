Wisconsin Gas station clerk charged with selling alcohol to minor resulting in death of two juveniles 

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Gas station clerk Sanju Paudel has been charged with two class G felonies for “Providing Alcohol to a Minor – Resulting in Death.” The charges stem from allegations of the clerk selling two 30-packs of Busch Light and a bottle of Captain Morgan to a juvenile on January 20, 2023.

Prosecutors say this led to a single vehicle crash on January 21, 2023 resulting the death of two children in the vehicle. The defendant made her initial court appearance today and bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2, 2023 at 9 a.m.

Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said, “The tragic death of the two boys has been emotional for our community and we know family and friends continue to grieve and mourn their loss. Adults have a responsibility to protect kids and this was a tragedy that could have been avoided if alcohol wasn’t sold to a child. I commend the clerk at the Amoco gas station that followed the law and refused to sell alcohol to a child. The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.”

On January 21, 2023, Detective Olig executed a search warrant at the Shell Gas Station located at 473 Fond du Lac Ave and collected the DVR containing surveillance footage from the gas station. The DVR was turned over to Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation Appleton Field Office in Appleton to retrieve the data from the DVR unit on January 27, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

On February 3, Detective Volm began examining data from cell phones, including the phone of WITNESS 1. In reviewing messages WITNESS 1 messaged another person during the afternoon of January 21 that WITNESS 1 believed both VICTIMS 1 and 2 were drunk, according to court documents.

Detective Volm reviewed additional content from cell phones of those at the party on Golf Course Drive, which included video of VICTIM 1 appearing intoxicated with slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes. Detective Volm located data in a cell phone putting VICTIM 1 at the Amoco Gas Station located on CTH D in Fond du Lac County on January 20, 2023, court documents said.

On March 1, 2023 Detective Olig received the autopsy toxicology results for VICTIMS 1 and 2. Detective Olig observed that VICTIM 1 had a blood alcohol concentration of .030 g/100mL. Detective Olig observed that VICTIM 2 had a blood alcohol concentration of .123 g/100mL and Delta-9 THC of 1.4 ng/mL, according to court documents.

This case is being investigated by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any additional information related to this crash, please contact Detective David Olig. The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney Eric Toney.