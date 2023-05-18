Hunter Biden investigation: House GOP pressures CIA

House Republicans are pressuring CIA Director William Burns to conduct an investigation and hand over records on its potential role with the Hunter Biden laptop letter which aimed to discredit Joe Biden’s son’s emails as a Russian plot, reports the Washington Examiner.

One of the signers of the Hunter Biden laptop letter says he and his wife only signed on to the baseless October 2020 claims of Russian involvement after a CIA employee who was active within the agency asked him to sign the document that played a pivotal role in the 2020 presidential race between Joe Biden and then-President Donald Trump, the Examiner reported.

House Republicans have detailed what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances, The Associated Press Reported.

Republicans say the smoking gun is recently obtained financial records connected to the president’s son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden and a growing number of associates who allegedly received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania. Investigators have relied on more than 150 suspicious activity reports as a roadmap to follow what they call the Bidens’ complicated financial money trail. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the whole investigation as “yet another political stunt.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.