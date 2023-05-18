DOJ investigating Mequon Police shooting

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced Wednesday they are investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in Mequon, Wis. yesterday.

According to Wisconsin DOJ officials, at or around 3:31 p.m., Mequon Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 3100 block of Bonniwell Road in Mequon, Wis.

Upon arrivals officers, a man was barricaded in a residence. The man eventually exited the residence while discharging a firearm towards police officers, Wisconsin DOJ officials said.

Mequon Police “then exchanged gunfire and struck the subject,” authorities said, noting that officers attempted to render aid, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officers were not injured in this incident and there is no threat to the community, officials added.

The involved officer from the Mequon Police Department has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Ozaukee County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.