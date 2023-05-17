Wisconsin ranks No. 1 during spring Drug Take Back Day

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the Spring 2023 Drug Take Back.

Wisconsin collected 55,472 lbs. of unwanted medications this Fall.

“Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back once again led the nation thanks to the hard work and collaboration of many partners and, of course, the many Wisconsinites who participated by safely disposing of their unused and unneeded medications,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this effort such a success,” Kaul added.

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,148,917 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind California with 1,344,373 lbs. and Texas with 1,338,115 lbs. collected.

Nationwide, since inception, 17, 300,454 lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the Spring and one in the Fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin.

Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications, Wisconsin DOJ officials added.

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies, officials noted.

While Drug Take Back Day technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes. These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, click here.