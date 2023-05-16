Giuliani sued for $10 million, lawsuit: sexual assault, improper attorney-client relationship, antisemitism, racism

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Rudy Giuliani, “America’s Mayor” known for his response to the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center, is now the subject to a $10 million civil lawsuit for sexual assault, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

Former business development manager Noelle Dunphy filed the lawsuit against Giuliani on May 15 in New York City’s Supreme Court in Manhattan. Dunphy had earned an annual salary of $1 million. When Dunphy was hired by Giuliani in 2019, he was serving as Trump’s personal attorney, according to court documents.

Giuliani, who had previously served as a U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, offered to represent Dunphy pro-bono in a domestic abuse matter, court documents state.

Throughout the employment and attorney-client relationship, Giuliani forced Dunphy to perform oral sex on him, Dunphy alleges. He often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump, according to allegations in court documents.

“Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him feel like Bill Clinton,” court documents added.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and Time Magazine’s 2001 Person of the Year, is also being accused of selling presidential pardons from former President Donald Trump.

Giuliani “made clear that satisfying his sexual demands — which came virtually anytime, anywhere — was an absolute requirement of her employment,” Dunphy alleges in court documents, noting that Giuliani was allegedly addicted to Viagra and alcohol.

Giuliani allegedly asked Dunphy if she knew anyone in need of a pardon, telling her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split, according to court documents.

Giuliani allegedly made anti-Semitic comments about Jewish people and other hateful comments about Black people, Latinos, and Muslims, according to court documents.

“Jews want to go through their freaking Passover all the time, man oh man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. The red sea parted, big deal. It’s not the first time that happened,” he allegedly said, according to court documents.

“Black guys hit women more than anybody else does… and so do Hispanic guys – it is in their culture,” Giuliani allegedly said, according to court documents.

Giuliani allegedly also made comments about “freaking Arabs,” Court documents state.

Dunphy’s lawsuit makes allegations of the unlawful abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct by Giuliani and his companies.

“Throughout Ms. Dunphy’s employment, she was continually subjected by Giuliani to a hostile work environment, misogynistic, racist and anti-Semitic communications, constant sexual attacks, threats when she brought up the salary she was owed, and threats when she finally found the courage to confront him with her fears and the possibility of legal action,” court documents state.

The alleged sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks were allegedly recorded, according to court documents.

According to court documents, despite Dunphy having full access to confidential emails from the Giuliani Companies, she never executed a non-disclosure or confidentiality agreement.

“For example, Ms. Dunphy was given access to emails from, to, or concerning President Trump, the Trump family (including emails from Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump), Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former FBI director Louis Freeh, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow, Secretaries of State, former aides to President Trump such as Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, and Kellyanne Conway, former Attorneys General Michael Mukasey and Jeff Sessions, media figures such as Rupert Murdoch, Sean Hannity, and Tucker Carlson, and other notable figures including Newt Gingrich, presidential candidates for Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, the Ailes family, the LeFrak family, Bernard Kerik, Igor Fruman, Lev Parnas, and attorneys Marc Mukasey, Robert Costello, Victoria Toensing, Fred Fielding, and Joe DeGenova,” court documents state.

On Feb. 9, 2019, as part of her job duties, Dunphy had a conversation with Giuliani about whether he should register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (“FARA”), in anticipation of a meeting later that day with Lev Parnas to discuss a foreign business opportunity, according to Court Documents.

The Ukranian businessman was later was later convicted on six counts related to “influence buying” campaign finance schemes.

“The following is a true and correct copy of a photo of Ms. Dunphy, Giuliani, and Mr. Parnas taken that day,” court documents state.

A text message exchange between Dunphy and Giuliani reveal that Dunphy was sending and responding to messages with “no service,” utilizing Apple iOs iMessages on a nonactivated cellular device using WIFI capabilities.

Giuliani demanded Dunphy to delete her messages with him and instructed Dunphy not to talk to the FBI about him and about various matters that she had witnessed while working for him, according to court documents.

Giuliani has denied the allegations through a spokesperson and his attorney claims Dunphy never worked for him, reports The Associated Press.

Giuliani, who is also under investigation by Georgia prosecutors for his alleged role in Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results, has now become the target of the election interference investigation. Last year, Georgia prosecutors notified lawyers representing Giuliani. His attorney, Robert Costello, told USA TODAY that prosecutors made the notification back in August of 2022.