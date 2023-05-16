Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Partner, Russell Karnes elected to Board of Governors

Milwaukee-based Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown announced Tuesday Attorney Russell Karnes has been elected to the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Wisconsin.

Governors serve a term of two years.

The Board of Governors manages and directs the affairs and activities of the State Bar of Wisconsin. The board comprises the association’s five officers, and the immediate past president, all of whom are ex officio members-at-large of the board.

35 members are elected from the State Bar districts, one member is selected by the Young Lawyers Division, one member is selected by the Government Lawyers Division, one member is selected by the Senior Lawyers Division, and five members are selected by the Nonresident Lawyers Division.

Additionally, three nonlawyers were appointed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court for staggered three-year terms. Twelve of the selected members of the board are elected from District 2 (Milwaukee County), seven members from District 9 (Dane County), three members from District 6 (Waukesha County), and one from all other districts.

“Our firm has always believed in the benefits that a strong and robust State Bar can provide to its members,” said Christopher Strohbehn, a fellow partner at the firm.

“We are proud of not only Russ’s election to the Board of Governors, but of his desire to find ways to give back to the legal profession. We look forward to seeing Russ continue the firm’s tradition of leadership,” he added.

Karnes is a Partner in the Civil and Tax Litigation department.

As previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal, Jane E. Bucher of Russell Law Offices S.C., Brodhead was elected to be the next president-elect of the State Bar of Wisconsin, the State Bar announced in April.

Bucher received 1,699 votes and defeated her opponent Marisol González Castillo who received 1,368 votes, according to the State Bar.

Deanne Koll of New Richmond won the treasurer post, the State Bar also announced in April.

Koll received 1,799 votes and defeated her opponent Chuck Stertz who received 1,169 votes.

Saveon Grenell of Buelow Vetter Buikema Olson & Vliet LLC, Waukesha, won a Judicial Council post after receiving 1,479 votes, narrowly defeating his opponent, John Orton, who received only two less votes (1,477 votes).