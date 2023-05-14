Rep. Bryan Steil tasked with election oversight hired former Trump campaign staffer tied to fake electors

Wisconsin 1st Congressional District U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R) hired a former President Donald Trump campaign staffer allegedly involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Arizona, to oversee the integrity of Wisconsin’s elections, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported noting that Steil defended the move last week claiming it was not relevant to the panel’s focus on boosting the public’s trust in elections.

Steil told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he hired Thomas Lane as a “junior staffer” working on a committee’s election team.

Lane’s involvement with the committee was first reported by Politico, as Steil’s panel focuses on voter integrity efforts, and a push by Steil to “strengthen Americans’ trust in our elections.”

Just 48 hours before the hotly contested Wisconsin Supreme Court election, Steil was in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. campaigning for losing Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly, as previously reported by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

Politico reported that the former Trump campaign staffer who was subpoenaed by the Department of Justice as part of its investigation into the plot to overturn the 2020 election, is currently serving on the House committee overseeing U.S. elections.

After the 2020 election, the FBI subpoenaed him for his records at his Virginia home as part of efforts to understand the former president’s plot to send fake electors to Washington, The Washington Post and others reported.

According to The Washington Post, FBI Agents conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity back in 2022 at multiple locations investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. One was the home of Brad Carver, a Georgia lawyer who allegedly signed a document claiming to be a Trump elector. The other was the Virginia home of Lane.