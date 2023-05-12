Kubiak joins Amundsen Davis’ Business Litigation Service Group

Attorney Craig Kubiak has joined Amundsen Davis’ Business Litigation Service Group in Appleton.

Kubiak has more than 30 years of experience in litigation on behalf of employers, health care professionals and physician groups. He represents employers in a variety of employment-related issues, including discrimination claims, the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). He also represents physicians and independent health care groups in business matters, including helping to establish new physician practices.