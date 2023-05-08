Milwaukee Justice Center ‘Run of Justice’ rapidly approaching

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 6 p.m. the 12th Annual Run for Justice will take place at Veteran’s Park on Milwaukee’s Lakefront. Proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee Justice Center, a civil legal aid self-help center located within the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

This is a 5k route (and 1 mile walk) and the public is invited to participate and enjoy the post-race bash with music, beverages, food trucks, and prizes.

There will also be a guest appearance by Bernie Brewer, sponsored by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown! Winners will be recognized in several different categories and awards will be presented to stand-out MJC Volunteers.

Platinum Sponsors: Quarles, Foley & Lardner; our Gold Sponsors: Hupy & Abraham, Godfrey & Kahn and Michael Best & Friedrich, von Briesen & Roper, Hansen Reynolds, Husch Blackwell, Digital Intelligence.

Silver Sponsors: Data Narro, A Neutral View, The Bero Group, AlphaGraphics, Array and Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown; and Bronze Sponsors: the State Bar of Wisconsin, Gruber Law Office, Rytech and RCS Inc..

Click here for registration information and additional details.