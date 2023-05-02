WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Dwayne R. Chaney

Case No.: 2021AP001894-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Dugan and White, JJ.

Focus: Postconviction Relief- Right to Counsel

The complaint alleged that on November 10, 2015, Chaney shot Michael Prescott. Prescott was the boyfriend of Chaney’s former girlfriend, C.H. The complaint further alleged that at the time of the shooting, Prescott was warming up C.H.’s car while she was standing in the doorway of her residence. Chaney appeals a judgment of conviction, following a jury trial, of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon. Chaney also appeals from the order denying his postconviction motion for relief. Chaney contends that the trial court denied his right to counsel when he requested new counsel just prior to the start of his trial. He also contends that he received ineffective assistance of counsel.

Affirmed.

Decided 04/25/23

Full Text