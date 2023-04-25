Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Partners Jason Luczak and Nicole Masnica honored with Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers award

Milwaukee-based trial and litigation law firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP announced that partners Jason Luczak and Nicole Masnica were awarded the Kuchler-Nicholson-Stilling Sensitive Crimes Award (KNS Award) by the Wisconsin Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (WACDL).

The KNS Award was created in 2021 to honor defense attorneys who have secured acquittals in cases alleging felony sexual assault of either an adult or a child.

WACDL seeks to acknowledge and honor the particular combination of sensitivity, toughness, research, and trial advocacy skills necessary to achieve acquittals in these especially challenging cases. The laws surrounding sexual assault prosecutions are complicated and dynamic, and typically require attorneys that try these cases to develop specialized knowledge of medical evidence such as SANE results, DNA evidence, protocols regarding videotaped interviews with child witnesses, and, of course, how to effectively pierce rape shield.

The awards were presented at WACDL’s 2023 Annual President’s Seminar and Conference at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Jason and Nicole are exceptional trial lawyers, focusing on results for their clients. They are not afraid of a street fight, but also have the intellect of forward-thinking, innovative attorneys seeking often novel theories others might ignore,” said Josh Gimbel a partner at the firm.