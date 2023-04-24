WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Donnavan Kenneth Mitchell

Case No.: 2021AP001053-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Postconviction Motion for Plea Withdrawal

Donnavan Mitchell appeals a judgment of conviction for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and an order denying his postconviction motion to withdraw his plea. Mitchell argues that his no-contest plea was involuntary because of several coercive factors. The appeals court concludes that the circuit court did not erroneously exercise its discretion in denying Mitchell’s postconviction motion for plea withdrawal.

Affirmed.

Decided 04/18/23

Full Text