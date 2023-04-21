‘Making a Murderer’ rebuttal series called ‘Convicting a Murderer’ to air on DAILYWIRE+

By Steve Schuster

“Convicting a Murderer,” a rebuttal series to Netflix’s “Making a Murderer,” has found a new streaming home with DailyWire+, according to the show’s director, Shawn Rech, with Transition Studios.

According to Rech, DailyWire+ has landed exclusive rights to air the new docuseries and its streaming debut is slated for Summer 2023.

The new series will feature DailyWire+ firebrand influencer Candace Owens, who reveals the shocking parts of the story Netflix omitted from its Emmy award-winning crime docuseries.

Owens, who is recognized for her hard-hitting investigations and exposés tied to many of today’s hottest cultural and political topics, presents the facts of the case you haven’t heard and shares unedited scenes and evidence not included in the Netflix series.

The soon to be released 10-episode series contains exclusive interviews with subjects not included in the Netflix show, including law enforcement officers and family members.

“Not a lot of companies have the courage to air this type of project, which closely examines the work of a major player in the entertainment industry. This re-examination of the facts surrounding the case offers the opportunity for new public discourse and hopefully some closure for the victim’s family,” Rech said.

The deal was negotiated by Sonnier and general counsel Joshua Herr on behalf of DailyWire+, and Shawn Rech of Transition Studios.

Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, told the Wisconsin Law Journal on Friday that, “We welcome any accurate and credible commentary on the case.”

