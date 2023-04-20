Milwaukee Police transition to new firearm

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

In January 2023, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) began transitioning to a new type of firearm, according to a written statement from MPD.

Officials are transitioning from the Sig Sauer P320 to a Glock, according to officials.

The reason for the change stemmed from concerns from both law enforcement personnel and the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA).

“MPD examined those concerns and after consulting with Mayor Johnson, the Common Council, Fire and Police Commission and the City Attorney’s Office we were able to acquire a new platform,” the statement said.

The transition has occurred over the past several months.

“Our members received training to become familiar with the new platform. The majority of the Sig Sauer P320 are no longer in circulation,” police said in the statement.

1,489 out of our 1,572 sworn members have completed the transition to the Glock. Members that are out on leave will complete the transition once they return to duty, according to the statement.