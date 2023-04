Teuta Jonuzi, Joshua Hargrove promoted to equity partners at Tracey Wood & Associates

Middleton-based Tracey Wood & Associates has promoted Joshua Hargrove and Teuta Jonuzi to equity partners in the firm. Both will continue representing clients charged with criminal and traffic offenses and will be handling appellate work in those areas.

Jonuzi will continue to also handle immigration issues for the firm’s clients.

Hargrove graduated from University of Wisconsin Law School in 2011.

Jonuzi graduated from University of Wisconsin Law School in 2017.