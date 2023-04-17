Reinhart’s Taggatz joins International Association of Defense Counsel

The International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC) has announced that Josh Taggatz, a shareholder at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren in Madison, has accepted an invitation to join the IADC, the invitation-only global legal organization for attorneys who represent corporate and insurance interests.

Taggatz is a trial attorney who concentrates his practice on real estate litigation with a focus on commercial lease disputes and construction disputes, as well as matters involving evictions, purchase and sale transactions, easements and condominiums.

Taggatz earned his law degree (magna cum laude) from the University of Minnesota Law School and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.