Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley honors former Chief Judge Mary Triggiano

Milwaukee County Chief Judge Mary Triggiano completed her service as chief judge of Wisconsin’s First Judicial District last week. She now prepares to transition into her new role as Director of Andrew Center for Restorative Justice at Marquette Law School.

“We are forever grateful for Judge Triggiano’s nearly 20 years of service on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. In her time on the bench, she led the way on creating the first Healthy Infant Court in the entire state and helped our courts navigate the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said County Executive David Crowley. “Marquette Law School is lucky to have someone with her talents and leadership join their ranks. I wish Judge Triggiano all the best as she enters this next chapter of her career.”

Triggiano was appointed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in February 2020 to serve as chief judge of the state’s First Judicial District.

As chief judge, she has been the administrative chief of the judicial administrative district and is responsible for the administration of judicial business in circuit courts within the district, including supervising its personnel and fiscal management. She also worked with other Wisconsin circuit court judges on the Committee of Chief Judges, which consists of one chief judge from each of the state’s nine judicial administrative districts and meets monthly as a committee to work with the Supreme Court on issues of statewide importance.

Judge Carl Ashley was named chief judge in March and formally took over the role on April 15.