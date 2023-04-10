WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Louis Pagoudis v. Marcus Keidl

Case No.: 2020AP000225

Officials: Jill J. Karofsky, J.

Focus: Real Estate Transfer-Legal Sufficiency

This case involves a claim that the seller, in a real estate sale, misrepresented the condition of the subject property, which has given rise to confusion because three legally distinct entities— —Elias “Louis” Pagoudis, Sead Properties, LLC (Sead LLC), and Kearns Management, LLC (Kearns LLC) ——conflated their interests when filing their complaint. The supreme court now has to disentangle those interests and holds that only Sead LLC has sufficiently stated a claim upon which relief can be granted. Pagoudis’s and Kearns LLC’s claims against Amy Keidl must be dismissed.

Affirmed in part. Reversed in part

Decided 04/04/23

Full Text