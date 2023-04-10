WI Court of Appeals – District I
Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Ramon Alvarado, Jr.
Case No.: 2021AP002057-CR
Officials: Brash, C.J., Dugan and White, JJ.
Focus: Postconviction Relief
Alvarado was charged with one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Alvarado, pro se, appeals from a judgment of conviction, following a jury trial, of one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Alvarado also appeals from the order denying his postconviction motion for relief.
Affirmed.
Decided 04/04/23