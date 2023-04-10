WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Jason B. Helmeid

Case No.: 2021AP002003-CR

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Postconviction Relief –

In 2005, the State charged Helmeid in a criminal complaint with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under sixteen years of age. Helmeid appeals from a circuit court order revoking his conditional release from the custody of the Department of Health Services (the department) and returning him to institutional care. Helmeid argues that the State failed to meet its burden to prove either that he had violated any rule or condition of his conditional release or that “the safety of [himself] or others requires that conditional release be revoked.” See WIS. STAT. § 971.17(3)(e) (2021-22). The appeals court concludes that the evidence the State presented at Helmeid’s revocation hearing was sufficient to support revocation of Helmeid’s conditional release.

Affirmed.

Decided 04/04/23

