WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Anthony Edward Pearson

Case No.: 2021AP001709-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Dugan and White, JJ.

Focus: Postconviction Motion

Anthony Edward Pearson appeals his judgment of conviction, entered upon a jury’s verdict, for first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of disorderly conduct, with various repeater and domestic violence penalty enhancers attached. Pearson argues that the trial court erred when it admitted an out-of-court statement by a witness not at trial through the doctrine of forfeiture by wrongdoing. The appeals court concludes that the trial court’s decision to admit this statement was within its discretion and did not violate his rights under the Confrontation Clause.

Affirmed.

Decided 04/04/23

Full Text