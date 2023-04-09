2 Wisconsin police officers killed in traffic stop gunfire near Cameron

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday announced two police officers were killed and one suspect was dead after an exchange of gunfire near Cameron, Wis.

An officer from the Chetek Police Department was performing a traffic stop when someone opened fire, killing one Chetek police officer and one Cameron police officer at the scene, DOJ officials said. A person involved in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died, officials added. The incident happened around 3:38 p.m.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will lead the investigation with the help of the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist, officials said.

DOJ officials said there is no current threat to the community.

The northwestern Wisconsin village is more than 95 miles from Minneapolis.