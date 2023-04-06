Walker slams Democrats as they celebrate Supreme Court victory and two mayoral elections in Racine and Green Bay

By Ethan Duran and Steve Schuster

[email protected] and [email protected]

Cory Mason was reelected Mayor of Racine. (Photo courtesy of City of Racine.) Eric Genrich was reelected Mayor of Green Bay. (Photo credit Scott Eastman.)





Less than 24 hours after Wisconsin Democrats swept judicial and mayoral races, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted, “Who were the big losers? Democrats It’s clear that they’re going to lose in the court of law and increasingly clear that this is political—so they lose in the court of public opinion.”

In addition to Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz defeating Dan Kelly by double digits, Democrats had other reasons to celebrate Tuesday night.

Count among those reasons, Wisconsin Democrats victory of Cory Mason’s reelection in Racine and Eric Genrich’s reelection in Green Bay. Both candidates were subject to right-wing disinformation for maintaining President Joe Biden won the 2020 election over former president Donald Trump, Democratic officials said.

Mason was elected Tuesday Mayor of Racine with 57% of the vote, winning over Alderman Henry Perez. Genrich won the Green Bay mayoral race with more than 52% of the vote over former lawmaker Chad Weininger.

“I am honored to have the trust and confidence of the voters of Racine to serve as (Mayor) for another term,” Mason said in a social media post.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said Mason’s victory was a win for the state’s fifth largest city and “ensures that progress in Racine can continue.” Both Mason and Genrich were targets of right-wing disimformation for maintaining the 2020 U.S. Election results, Wikler added.

Chad Weininger, a former Wisconsin State Assembly Member, was Genrich’s opponent for the Green Bay mayoral race. (Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin State Legislature.) Henry Perez was Mason’s opponent for the Racine mayoral race. He spoke at a Dan Kelly rally in Mount Pleasant before Election Day. (Staff photo by Steve Schuster.)





“Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s reelection victory is a win for Wisconsin’s fifth-largest city, and a triumph for democracy in Wisconsin. Despite years of relentless attacks from MAGA extremists bent on denying and overturning the 2020 results, Racine voters cast their ballots to reelect a mayor who believes in free and fair elections, reproductive freedom, and public investments to build a strong, just, and safe community,

“Cory Mason’s win ensures that progress in Racine can continue. Voters rejected an extreme and divisive political agenda, and instead once again placed their trust in a true leader who is Racine to his core. All of us at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin congratulate Mayor Mason and look forward to the next four years of progress in Racine,” Wikler said in a statement.

Genrich’s and his team focused on serving Green Bay’s residents while dealing with “disinformation, lies, character assassination and threats by Big Lie conspiracists,” Wikler said.

“Ever since Mayor Genrich oversaw the free and fair election in 2020, he has been the target of an unrelenting and at times frightening campaign of disinformation, lies, character assassination, and threats by Big Lie conspiracists. He has never wavered in his commitment to democracy. And through it all, he and his team have remained focused on serving the people of Green Bay, repairing roads and bridges, investing in parks and public safety, and ensuring that small businesses have the resources they need to prosper.”

“The people of Green Bay have chosen progress over propaganda, hope over fear, and a mayor for all over MAGA extremism. Because of Mayor Genrich’s reelection, voters in Wisconsin’s third-largest city can have confidence in the fair administration of the 2024 election,and can know that their city’s chief executive stands for reproductive freedom. All of us can look forward to four more years of moving Green Bay forward,” Wikler said.