Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 24

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he is seeking applicants for the Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 24. The appointment will fill the future vacancy being created by Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s resignation to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.

Applications are currently also being accepted for Branches 14 and 16 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. To apply for any of these vacancies, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to [email protected]

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wed., April 12, 2023. Applicants need not apply for one vacancy or another; all applicants will be considered for each of the appointments.

The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website at: www.evers.wi.gov.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.