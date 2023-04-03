WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: Citibank, N.A. v. Jean Pierre Riffard

Case No.: 2022AP000277

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and White, J.

Focus: “Delinquency Charges”

Citibank filed the underlying complaint against Riffard in 2020, alleging that Riffard had opened a credit card twenty years earlier and owed Citibank $11,261.19. Riffard appeals the order granting Citibank, N.A.’s motion for summary judgment. The dispositive issue on appeal is whether fees for late payments on a credit card constitute “delinquency charges” as that phrase is used in the Wisconsin Consumer Act (“WCA”). The appeals court concludes that the late fees at issue are not delinquency charges that are statutorily required to be itemized on a notice of right to cure and affirm.

Affirmed.

Decided 03/28/23

Full Text