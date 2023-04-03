WI Court of Supreme Court

Case Name: Office of Lawyer Regulation v. Tracy R. Eichhorn-Hicks

Case No.: 2022AP000304-D

Officials:

Focus: Attorney Suspension

The Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) has filed a complaint under Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 22.22 asking this court to suspend indefinitely the license of Attorney Tracy R. Eichhorn-Hicks due to a medical incapacity as a reciprocal action to a transfer to “disability inactive status” ordered by the Supreme Court of Minnesota in a pending disciplinary proceeding. Having reviewed the OLR’s complaint and the relevant documents from the Minnesota proceeding, this court concludes that a reciprocal indefinite suspension due to medical incapacity should be imposed on Attorney Eichhorn-Hicks’s license to practice law in Wisconsin.

Decided 03/28/23

