20 New Special Agents Joining Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the Spring 2023 class of 20 new special agents are joining the Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The agents started with the department during the month of March and have already begun their specialized training within the department.

“DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation does outstanding work investigating serious crimes across the state,” said Attorney General Kaul. “DCI special agents make Wisconsin safer, and I’m proud that we’re welcoming a number of new special agents to DCI.”

The new class of special agents includes agents that will be located at DCI’s Milwaukee, Madison, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Wausau offices. DCI will also have an agent stationed in the La Crosse region for the first time in decades. The new class investigative specialties include narcotics, arson, and internet crimes against children, Kaul said in a written statement.

About the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

DCI is responsible for investigating crimes that are statewide in nature or importance. DCI special agents and analysts work closely with local, county, tribal, state and federal officials to investigate and prosecute crimes involving homicide, arson, financial crimes, illegal gaming, multi-jurisdictional crimes, drug trafficking, computer crimes, homeland security, public integrity and government corruption as well as crimes against children. The division also performs special investigations requested by the Governor or the Legislature and provides extensive training to local, state and federal officers on current issues in law enforcement, according to the release.

According to the release, DCI has a long history of protecting the public and ensuring justice is done. While the incredible work of DCI agents often goes unsung, a few recent cases where DCI was the lead agency, or a significant contributor, include: