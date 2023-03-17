Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Annual Run for Justice set for June 14

Participants jog in the Milwaukee Justice Center’s first 5K Run for Justice in July 2012. This year’s event takes place on June 14 in Milwaukee. (Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee Justice Center)

The 12th annual Run for Justice will take place at Veteran’s Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee Justice Center, which is the civil legal aid self-help center located within the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

This is a 5k route (and 1-mile walk) and the public is invited to participate and enjoy the post-race bash with music, beverages, food trucks and prizes. There will also be a guest appearance by Bernie Brewer, sponsored by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown. Winners will be recognized in several different categories and awards will be presented to standout MJC volunteers.

Platinum sponsors are Quarles and Foley & Lardner; Gold sponsors are Hupy & Abraham, Godfrey & Kahn and Michael Best & Friedrich; Silver sponsor is Data Narro; and the Bronze sponsor is the State Bar of Wisconsin.

Registration information and more details can be found at www.milwaukeejusticecenter.org/runforjustice2023.html

