Annual Run for Justice set for June 14

The 12th annual Run for Justice will take place at Veteran’s Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee Justice Center, which is the civil legal aid self-help center located within the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

This is a 5k route (and 1-mile walk) and the public is invited to participate and enjoy the post-race bash with music, beverages, food trucks and prizes. There will also be a guest appearance by Bernie Brewer, sponsored by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown. Winners will be recognized in several different categories and awards will be presented to standout MJC volunteers.

Platinum sponsors are Quarles and Foley & Lardner; Gold sponsors are Hupy & Abraham, Godfrey & Kahn and Michael Best & Friedrich; Silver sponsor is Data Narro; and the Bronze sponsor is the State Bar of Wisconsin.

Registration information and more details can be found at www.milwaukeejusticecenter.org/runforjustice2023.html