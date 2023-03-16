Green Bay man sentenced to 10 Years of prison for Meth distribution

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

Michael R. Chapman, 32, of Green Bay, Wis. was sentenced last week for conspiring to distribute over 13 kilograms of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a), 841(b)(1)(A), and 846, United States Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced last week.

According to court documents, between June and September of 2022, Chapman travelled to Southern California for the purpose of obtaining methamphetamine.

Once in possession of the controlled substance, Chapman used the U.S. Postal system to mail the packages to his co-conspirators in Green Bay. The methamphetamine was then sold by Chapman upon his return to Wisconsin, according to officials.

At sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach noted the serious nature of Chapman’s offense and the need to send a strong message of deterrence to Chapman and anyone else who might seek to distribute drugs in Northeast Wisconsin, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The judge ordered Chapman to serve ten years in federal prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release, according to court documents obtained by the Wisconsin Law Journal.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Brown County Drug Task Force. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.