Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Price County District Attorney

By Steve Schuster

[email protected]

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he is seeking applicants for Price County District Attorney. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Karl J. Kelz’s resignation, effective April 7, 2023. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to [email protected]. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wed., April 5, 2023.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website by clicking here.

For questions about the appointment process, please contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212