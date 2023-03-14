WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: City of Milwaukee Board of Fire and Police Commissioners v. Nikolas B. Zens

Case No.: 2022AP000397

Officials: Brash, C.J.

Focus: MPD Policy Violation

The incident that led to Nicholas Zens’ discharge occurred in September 2019 and involved the pursuit of a suspect, which eventually led to Zens shooting a bystander. Zens appeals the order of the circuit court affirming the decision of the City of Milwaukee Board of Fire and Police Commissioners (the Board) to sustain charges against him of failing to stop after losing sight of a suspect during a foot pursuit, and failing to meet the target isolation requirement before firing his weapon. Those charges resulted in Zens being disciplined with penalties that included a twenty-day suspension without pay for the first charge, and for the second charge, his discharge from the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), both of which were upheld by the Board.

Affirmed

Decided 03/07/23