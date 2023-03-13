Federal Agents arrest man at Detroit Metro after threats targeting University of Wisconsin

By Steve Schuster

Federal agents arrested a former University of Wisconsin-Madison student at Detroit Metropolitan Airport Friday after he allegedly threatened to kill students, staff, faculty, and their children, according to court documents and The Detroit News.

Arvin Raj Mathur, 32, is scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday. He is being held without bond at St. Clair County Jail in Michigan. Authorities say he traveled from Copenhagen where was enrolled at a local university, official documents show.

Mathur “knowingly transmitted in interstate and foreign commerce communications containing threats to injure other persons,” court documents state.

Mathur, a former graduate student in the Department of Anthropology, is charged with interstate or foreign threat to injure after authorities say he emailed threats from outside the U.S. to nine Wisconsin residents, court records show. He made an initial appearance in federal court in Detroit Saturday.

Mathur is accused of threatening nine people, most of them graduate students, staff or professors at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Among those emails were one to an anthropology professor.

“… I will murder their children. Call the police and a lawyer, otherwise, I will kill their children and hide their flesh inside of their burger meat,” Mathur said in the email, court records show.

Authorities have accused him of sending another email to an assistant professor with the Wisconsin college’s anthropology department with the subject line, “We are going to kill your daughters.”

That person told officials that “he was scared for his family’s safety,” according to court records.

An anthropology professor told authorities that Mathur sent her an email in late February with the subject line, “We’re going to kill your family,” leaving her frightened and worried about her family’s safety, court records state.

Federal prosecutors charged Mathur in U.S. District Court’s Western Division of Wisconsin. The Detroit News reported that Mathur’s court-appointed attorney is Amanda Bashi, a federal community defender. The Wisconsin Law Journal reached out to Bashni, but she was not available for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.