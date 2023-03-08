Milwaukee Bar to host Court of Appeals candidates forum

The Milwaukee Bar Association will host a forum with the two candidates running for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District I from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

The moderated forum with Wisconsin Court of Appeals District I candidates William Brash (incumbent) and Sara Geenen of The Previant Law Firm is open to the general public and provides an opportunity for audience members to ask questions of the two candidates before the Spring election on April 4.

The candidate forum will be held at the Milwaukee Bar Association, 747 N. Broadway.