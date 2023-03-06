Mount Pleasant man breaks into home, eats victim’s chicken, sleeps in bed, prosecutor says

By Steve Schuster

A Mount Pleasant man was charged with burglary last week after officials say he broke into the victim’s home, ate the victim’s chicken, and slept in the victim’s bed for several nights in September 2021, according to court documents obtained by Wisconsin Law Journal.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Marvin Brown on Wednesday, March 8, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center. His initial appearance was held on March 2, where bond was been set for $10,000.

Brown’s DNA was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back as a match on the fork used to consume the chicken, Racine County Assistant District Attorney Donald Conner told the Wisconsin Law Journal during an interview Monday.

Charges were recently filed against Brown for burglary and failing to show up to jail, Conner said. The bail jumping charge that Brown faces is a class “H’ felony, according to court documents. Conner noted that Brown was also recently arrested for drug charges and resisting arrest.

Brown currently resides on the 1700 block of Warwick Way in Mount Pleasant, according to court documents. His attorney, Natalie Probst with the public defender’s office, could not be reached for comment.

Racine police received information about a burglary that occurred at residence on 700 block of 13th Street in Racine in 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

The elderly victim hadn’t been staying at the residence for quite some time due to illness, and her daughter had been periodically staying there. Once the victim’s daughter arrived back at the residence on Nov. 1, 2021, after being away for one week, she noticed the door was unlocked. Then she “went inside and found the entire home was ransacked and someone had gained entrance by removing the window air conditioner,” the complaint states.

“Officers also noted every room throughout the residence was completely ransacked. (Victim’s daughter) pointed out that the bed in the first floor bedroom had been slept in, a dirty pot and pan on the kitchen stove with her mother’s chicken that had been taken from the freezer still in them, a cigarette butt and used bowls of food and utensils in the bedroom,” the complaint says.

Police then sent the cigarette butt and silverware to the state of Wisconsin’s crime lab where the DNA evidence was examined. The results were a direct match with Brown, officials tell The Wisconsin Law Journal.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Brown has a list of prior offenses.